Cleveland Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move that was no surprise, the Cavs extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton Tuesday worth $7.2 million.

The move keeps Sexton’s rights for Cleveland, otherwise he could have become an unrestricted free agent.

Sexton now is restricted, meaning the Cavs can match any offer he gets.

Sexton was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was limited to 11 games due to a knee injury during the 2021-22 season.

He averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game in 2020-21 but then lost his point guard job to Darius Garland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

