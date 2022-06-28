Cleveland Metropolitan School District launches summer learning experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “My grandbaby, she just loves being here, so I have to support that,” said Donna Black, of Cleveland. “I will never discourage anything that has to do with education.”

Black dropped her granddaughter off for the first day of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s summer learning experience program on Monday.

She says kids need something positive to do while they’re out of school.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about they gone get shot, they gone be bullied,” said Black.

While the kids are here at the summer learning experience, they can do their school work, but also do extracurricular projects.”

“We know active programming matters, we know that there’s a learning loss after three weeks of not learning. That’s what we had three weeks of camp and then back to school,” said Eric Gordon, CEO of CMSD.

Gordon tells us more than 6,000 students are enrolled in the program and they expect more to come.

“Our summer school before the pandemic was only typically 1,000. This is really designed to continue to be enriching and make sure all kids have safe places to go,” said Gordon.

Meanwhile, for Black, she says it’s all about making sure the students succeed, students like her granddaughter.

“I try to teach them to love one another and support each other,” said Black. “We all we got at the end of the day.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.