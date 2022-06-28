2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District launches summer learning experience

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “My grandbaby, she just loves being here, so I have to support that,” said Donna Black, of Cleveland. “I will never discourage anything that has to do with education.”

Black dropped her granddaughter off for the first day of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s summer learning experience program on Monday.

She says kids need something positive to do while they’re out of school.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about they gone get shot, they gone be bullied,” said Black.

While the kids are here at the summer learning experience, they can do their school work, but also do extracurricular projects.”

“We know active programming matters, we know that there’s a learning loss after three weeks of not learning. That’s what we had three weeks of camp and then back to school,” said Eric Gordon, CEO of CMSD.

Gordon tells us more than 6,000 students are enrolled in the program and they expect more to come.

“Our summer school before the pandemic was only typically 1,000. This is really designed to continue to be enriching and make sure all kids have safe places to go,” said Gordon.

Meanwhile, for Black, she says it’s all about making sure the students succeed, students like her granddaughter.

“I try to teach them to love one another and support each other,” said Black. “We all we got at the end of the day.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland Metropolitan School District launches summer learning experience
FILE
At least 9 departments assist with fire at ‘historic’ building in Lake County
Cleveland Guardians' Ernie Clement pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning...
Utility player to pitcher: Ernie Clement takes the mound for the Guardians
Body cam shows fired former police chief tasing man
BODYCAM: Twice-fired former police officer tases man in excessive force incident