East Cleveland residents living without running water for days because of water main break

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been three days, and neighbors on Penrose Avenue in East Cleveland didn’t have running water, including senior citizen, Rose McDonald.

“We had a drip for a little while and then the drip went away,” she said.

Lakesha Turner filled a cooler with ice in the back of her car so her family could have drinking water.

19 News has covered the story extensively since the water main ruptured on Sunday. Cleveland Water crews were working on a fix but as the water spilled out onto the street with no relief in sight, frustrations mounted and residents called the 19 Troubleshooter for help. Besides a notice hanging on their doors, many told 19 News they haven’t received any information on what caused the problem.

They want their city leaders and elected officials to be more accountable.

“We’ve been through it before. It’s East Cleveland. This ain’t the first time and I’m sure it won’t be the last. It’s my home city but we’ve been through it. It’s horrible,” said Turner.

19 News cameras were rolling as these children came out of the house and splashed in this open water hydrant.

A 19 News crew also spotted Cleveland Water crews on the scene, working to make the repairs. Several workers dropped down into a large hole to dig around. Still, no word on what triggered the water main break but neighbors are hoping for the best, moving forward.

“I have lived here a long time but I’ve never seen anything like this and I hope I never have to again,” said McDonald.

Cleveland Water tells 19 News the water main is repaired and up and running again.

