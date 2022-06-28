Elderly Summit County woman pleads for help cleaning up dead tree

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Jeanette West says one of the tallest trees in her neighborhood is losing massive branches almost every day and they’re all falling on her property.

“My insurance had to put on another roof and new siding because it hit the side and tore the roof up,” said West.

On Sunday, two more very large branches fell and West said it was so loud it sounded like a lightening strike. The branches ended up knocking out her power.

According to West, the power was restored in about an hour, but the dirt and the branches were still left behind. So, she called the city of Akron to see if they could clean it up.

West told 19 News Akron city workers came out, looked around, and then set up barriers closing the road.

“And that was it, haven’t heard from them sense,” said West. “This morning I called again and I told them I was calling 19 news and they sent somebody out”.

After we arrived on Tuesday, the city’s parks and maintenance crew got to work.

They cleared the road and the side walk, but then they stopped.

They told 19 News that’s all they could do because the tree is on private property.

West said she can’t afford to get the tree removed on her own and said she doesn’t know how to get in touch with the woman who owns the empty lot where some of the tree is located.

“I am 86-years-old and I have never lived where I couldn’t get any help at all, " said West.

Now she waits, waits for help or for what she says is inevitable.

“I’m gonna sit here and wait for the rest of the tree to fall, " said West.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.