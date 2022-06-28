2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Akron man for murdering 1-year-old child

Latrell Wilson (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Latrell Wilson (Source: Summit County Sheriff)((Source: Summit County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly beating a one-year-old to death was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on four criminal charges.

Latrell Wilson, of Akron, was indicted on two counts of endangering children, one count of murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Wilson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on June 14 at his job in the 2400 block of Romig Road in Akron.

According to Akron police, the one-year-old was killed on Jan. 27 at a home on Edgewood Avenue.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the child had broken ribs, significant bruising and head trauma and the cause of death is either beating or smothering.

Police said Wilson was the only person with the child when the murder happened.

“Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family was at the top of our priority list.”

Wilson is being held at the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19 News
Lakewood council members condemn Supreme Court’s abortion ruling
19 News
Cleveland Metropolitan School District launches summer learning experience
19 News
Cleveland Metropolitan School District launches summer learning experience
FILE
At least 9 departments assist with fire at ‘historic’ building in Lake County