Grand jury indicts Akron man for murdering 1-year-old child

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly beating a one-year-old to death was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on four criminal charges.

Latrell Wilson, of Akron, was indicted on two counts of endangering children, one count of murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Wilson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on June 14 at his job in the 2400 block of Romig Road in Akron.

According to Akron police, the one-year-old was killed on Jan. 27 at a home on Edgewood Avenue.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the child had broken ribs, significant bruising and head trauma and the cause of death is either beating or smothering.

Police said Wilson was the only person with the child when the murder happened.

“Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family was at the top of our priority list.”

Wilson is being held at the Summit County Jail.

