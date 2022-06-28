Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Supreme Court decision

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday shared a post on Instagram authored by an abortions-rights advocate.

The original text comes from Samantha Scanlon, who runs the Facebook blog “Memoirs of a Moddler” and who recently published a book, “The Importance of Choice.”

Scanlon wrote the passage on her blog in November 2020. Burrow added it to his Instagram story without further comment Monday afternoon, three days after the US Supreme Court delivered its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. That decision overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the landmark precedents governing abortion access in the United States for the last 50 years.

Scanlon’s passage advocates for exceptions to wholesale abortion bans in instances of genetic anomaly and sexual assault as well as where the life of the mother is at risk. It also advocates for women who choose to have abortions for reasons including financial hardship, abusive relationships and unwanted teenage pregnancy.

It concludes: “You can argue and say that I’m pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I’m pro-life. Their lives. Women’s lives.”

Prior to Dobbs, the Court’s 1992 decision in Casey guaranteed a national right to abortions into the 22nd week of pregnancy, or the viability stage at which the fetus can survive outside the womb. Dobbs dispensed with that framework and left all decisions to the states, more than a dozen of which enacted so-called “trigger laws” immediately upon the decision’s publication last Friday.

Ohio’s bill prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is found, or as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Exceptions exist when the life of the mother is endangered, but there is no rape or incest exception, and the bill expressly prohibits abortions performed in response to genetic anomalies.

Kentucky’s bill prohibits abortions at all stages of gestation with the only exception being when the life of the mother is endangered.

Indiana did not have a trigger law on the books prior to Dobbs, and so abortions remain legal there for the time being.

It isn’t the first time Burrow has offered his opinion on an issue of pressing national import.

In August 2020, the Bengals quarterback gathered with teammates outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to speak on racial justice amid a summer of social unrest ignited by George Floyd’s death.

“How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing,” he said. “How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than ‘I stand with you.’”

Last week, Burrow spoke about gun control in the aftermath of the Uvalde mass school shooting.

Burrow explained that his belief is that if lawmakers “don’t outlaw everything,” they should “at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.”

