2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is preparing to take a closer look at last month’s fatal shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a Justice Department spokesperson, the “critical incident review team” will start its first on-site visit to Robb Elementary School this week.

Officials will conduct interviews, investigate documents and collect other relevant information.

They said the goal is to create a full understanding of what led to the May 24 incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as police officers waited for more than an hour to enter the classroom.

The Justice Department performed similar reviews after the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino and the Pulse nightclub the following year.

The Texas Public Safety Director says there's "compelling evidence" that the law enforcement response to the massacre was a failure. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Rajah McQueen (Source: Family)
‘Show me a body, then I’ll know’ says family member of missing Cleveland mom
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal