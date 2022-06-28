2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood council members condemn Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood council passed a resolution that asks state leaders to allow abortions in Ohio.

Council members met Monday night during a special meeting following the United States Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling regarding abortion rights.

“That the City of Lakewood calls on Congress to codify into law, once and for all, the right to safe abortion for all people within the United States and its territories.”

In addition to urging politicians to allow abortions in Ohio, the resolution also promises Lakewood residents that the city will be exploring ways to support them.

