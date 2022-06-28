At least 9 departments assist with fire at ‘historic’ building in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five residents are now without a home following a fire in Madison on Monday night.

According to the Madison Fire District, crews were dispatched to a fire at West Main Street just after 5 p.m.

Police helped evacuate residents from the burning two-story structure, which has been listed as one of Main Street’s “historic buildings” in Madison that has been converted into four individual apartments.

All occupants were evacuated safely, but Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Fire departments from Madison, Perry, Geneva, Saybrook, Leroy, Concord, Painesville Township, the city of Painesville, and Kirtland responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

