Legal analyst Daniel Wallach: “Paid leave is in fact discipline” for Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson’s lawyers could argue that he’s already been punished after sitting out all of last season with the Texans, according to legal analyst Daniel Wallach.

Wallach told Baillie Burmaster that Watson’s team could cite past transgressions by NFL owners Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, who have not been suspended.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.