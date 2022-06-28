2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mail carrier finds shooting victim in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a mail carrier found a shooting victim in the middle of the street Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim was located just before 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of Woodhill Road.

Woodhill Road shooting
Woodhill Road shooting((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

