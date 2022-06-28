Missing 58-year-old Huron woman last seen by neighbors 3 weeks ago

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find 58-year-old Holley Light.

She was last seen at her Huron home by neighbors about three weeks ago and recently reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play has been discovered in their investigation, but authorities want to ensure her welfare.

Light was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′04″ with blue eyes, and brown hair.

She may be driving a black Chrysler 300, the sheriff’s office said. If you have any information about Holley please contact

Call Det. Sergeant Alexis Harvey at 419-627-7553 if you see Light or have any information on where she may be.

Holley Light (Erie County Sheriff's Office)

