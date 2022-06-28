More Ohio mothers have abortions than women without kids, state data shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As reaction to the Roe vs. Wade reversal continues, we wanted to know who was getting abortions in Cleveland leading up to now?

For context, 19 investigates obtained data from the Ohio Department of Health. It shows the circumstances Ohio women were in-- where they were in life-- when they recently had an abortion.

Of the 20,605 Ohio women who had the procedure done in 2020, all but 24 of them were listed in “good medical condition” at the time of the abortion.

We discovered that in 2020, the majority of women who terminated a pregnancy a had never been married.

In Cuyahoga County, women ages 25 to 29 accounted for the most abortions. However, several much younger girls-- 11 of them under the age of 15-- also had an abortion that year.

About 10 percent of women in the state were married at the time of their procedure.

We also learned that more Ohio women who were already mothers had abortions in 2020 than women who didn’t have kids.

The data shows 38 percent of the women already had 2 or more babies, 24 percent had one kid, compared to the 32 percent who hadn’t had any children yet.

The state report shows that the number of abortions obtained in Ohio has significantly decreased over the last 10 years.

In 2020, the majority of abortions in Ohio were competed before nine weeks gestation.

However, 113 women aborted at or after 21 weeks.

There is much more we can and will break down within the report we got from the state.

You can also read the data for yourself on the state’s website.

