Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine and comfortable today. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A weak front will approach our area from the northwest later tomorrow. This will give us a little more cloud cover and a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. The air mass continues to slowly warm. High temperatures tomorrow in the 80 to 85 degree range. Back to a sunny forecast Thursday. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. The humidity level will not be that high however.

