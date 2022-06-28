2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police looking for suspects after breaking into Summit County business with pickaxe (video)

Akron police are looking to identify suspects who used a pickaxe to break into a business and stole store products.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to identify suspects who used a pickaxe to break into a business and stole store products.

The break-in occurred at the T-Moblie/Metro PCS, located at 2147 East Ave., on June 17, according to a department Facebook post.

The two suspects were also seen pushing a shopping cart filled with items taken from the store, police said.

Take a look at video posted by the department showing two suspects.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects involved has been asked to contact Akron Police Detective Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677). Callers can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are releasd.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

