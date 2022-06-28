Police search for missing Lorain County teen

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Police are looking for any information about Westin Zadrazil, 17, who was reported missing from his home in Lorain.

Police said Westin is 5 foot 4 inches tall and 145 pounds.

He was said to be wearing black and red camouflage shorts, a black hoodie and carrying a blue book bag.

Westin’s family and friends in the area said they have not seen or heard from him.

According to officials, he was last seen walking westbound on East 21st Street near Charleston Avenue.

Police are reminding the public that anyone hiding Westin or preventing him from being found is breaking the law.

If you have any information that could help find Westin, you are asked to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

