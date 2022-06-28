Reward offered for information on Beachwood man found dead in 2015

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward was offered Tuesday for anyone with information about a suspicious death from 2015 being investigated by the Beachwood Police Department.

Jason Edwards, 22, was found dead on Oct. 26, 2015 inside his home, located on Halburton Road, a department Facebook post said.

Edwards was found dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

The Ohio BCI’s cold case unit recently begun to assist the Beachwood Police Department on what was previously listed as a suicide in 2015.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information, the post said.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 216-252-7463 or www.25crime.com.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are relased.

