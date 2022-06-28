2 Strong 4 Bullies
Second monkeypox case identified in Ohio

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus Public Health is investigating a case of monkeypox.

The case is a 48-year-old male who resides in CPH’s jurisdiction.

The case, which is the second one in Ohio, is working with public health and has notified public health that he is isolating at this time. The risk to the general public is low.

While uncommon, monkeypox is circulating in the U.S. Monkeypox is caused by a virus that spreads through close, intimate contact or during sex, CPH said. It also can spread through contact with sheets, towels, and other objects and through kissing.

According to CPH, monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms with a fever followed by a rash or sores.

If you think you have monkeypox or have been exposed to someone who does, contact a healthcare provider or public health immediately.

For more information, visit the CDC website.

