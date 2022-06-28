2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Show me a body, then I’ll know’ says family member of missing Cleveland mom

Rajah McQueen (Source: Family)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mysterious disappearance of Rajah McQueen, 27, continues one year later.

McQueen was last seen driving around 7:30 am on June 26, 2021 near E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

Rajah McQueen(Source: Family of Rajah McQueen)

Just a few hours later, her car was seen again near Union and Broadway Avenues; however, this time McQueen’s car had bullet holes on the roof and passenger side, missing hubcaps, a “dealer’s” license plate in the rear window, and someone else driving her Nissan Sentra.

“One of the things I remember Gina Dejesus’ mother saying is show me a body and then I’ll know, and that is the hope that keeps me alive,” said McQueen’s cousin Alicia Kirkland.

Kirkland and her family have worked with Cleveland police closely this past year in hopes to bring McQueen home.

“But they do actually have some things in progress, and I’m actually pretty I don’t know if excited is the work, I’m happy with the direction that it’s taken,” said Kirkland.

In April 2022, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to the whereabouts of McQueen or her car.

Call Cleveland Police Det. Kevin Callahan at 216-623-3138 if you have any information.

