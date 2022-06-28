2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby bans discharging, possessing fireworks in the city

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Fourth of July approaches, Willoughby Police remind the community that fireworks are banned within city limits.

While Ohio revised the fireworks laws to allow residents the opportunity to shoot off fireworks throughout the year, cities were given the ability to override that law.

The City of Willoughby passed two ordinances on May 17 reaffirming the ban on discharging, igniting, exploding, or possessing fireworks within the city.

Police said if officers see you discharge fireworks, or if the department receives complaints about the fireworks, officers will respond and you could face a minor misdemeanor citation for the offense.

“Please be kind to your neighbors and their pets and visit our annual fireworks display on July 4th,” Willoughby Police stated. “We want everyone to have a great 4th of July celebration, just not in all of June and July. We appreciate your cooperation.”

