Witnesses claim Cleveland police officer ran over protester’s foot with motorcycle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video has surfaced online showing tense moments between Cleveland police and protesters during an abortion rights demonstration in downtown Cleveland Friday night.

According to witnesses, an officer riding a motorcycle ran over a protester’s foot before another officer pushed and shoved at least one demonstrator.

Witnesses say a Cleveland police officer, who was on a motorcycle, ran over a protester's foot during a Roe v. Wade demonstration Friday. Also appears a bicycle-riding officer was involved in a tense, albeit very brief, exchange. CPD Spokesperson said she'll look into situation. pic.twitter.com/ocbP8lJdDY — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 28, 2022

The moments were captured by a documentarian, who only identified himself as Shawn.

He posted the clip on various social media outlets and shared his video with 19 News.

“I don’t think it was on purpose, but it was clearly a little bit reckless to get that close on a motorcycle,” he said. “There were some accusations and shoving.”

The entire exchange did not appear to last very long.

“It was deescalated almost immediately, I think by the person who’s foot was run over,” said Shawn, the man who provided the video.

In that footage, a witness near the commotion could be heard saying, “that cop just ran over his foot with a motorcycle.”

19 News checked with the Cleveland Division of Police to see if the department was aware of the situation, or if any complaints were filed.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said she would look into our request.

On Sunday, Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement that he was committed to providing adequate police resources during these protests, which are sparked by the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Bibb’s office did not immediately respond to our request for comment on Friday’s alleged incident.

