Woman charged in Medina County after using stolen ID to steal a plane, court records say

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman has been indicted in the Medina County Court after stealing an elderly person’s identification and insurance to steal a plane, according to court records.

The incident happened Aug. 11, 2021 when Karina Gaynutdinova obtained stole the person’s Identity and insurance information, according to the indictment filed May 18.

Gaynutdinova then used the person’s information to operate a plane the same day, the indictment said.

Court records show Gaynutdinova, who was given a bond of $120,000, has a pilot’s license and is from California.

Sheriffs confirmed Gaynutdinova was arrested June 24.

Gaynutdinova was charged with three felonies, according to court records:

Identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony

Insurance fraud, a fourth-degree felony

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a second-degree felony

The victim lost over $37,500 in the incident, the indictment said.

A court date has not been assigned.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

