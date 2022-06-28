2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wooster Police warns community after scammer impersonates officer to solicit money

(Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster Police Department sent a warning to the community on Monday after a scammer begun to impersonate an officer within the department.

The scammer would claim they were a member of the department, telling the unsuspecting victim they had a warrant for missing court, according to a department Facebook post.

The scammer would imitate the department’s phone number and request payment by gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone, the post read.

Police said they would never call anyone to solicit money of any kind, especially if a warrant is involved.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

‘Illegal and dangerous’: Cleveland bans fireworks, celebratory gunfire
Mid-South abortion providers react to the news of the overturning of Roe versus Wade.
How will reversal of Roe v. Wade affect Planned Parenthood patients in Ohio?
Murder suspect arrested hours after deadly shooting in Stark County, police say
Murder suspect arrested hours after deadly shooting in Stark County, police say
How will reversal of Roe v. Wade affect Planned Parenthood patients in Ohio?
How will reversal of Roe v. Wade affect Planned Parenthood patients in Ohio?