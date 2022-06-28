Wooster Police warns community after scammer impersonates officer to solicit money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster Police Department sent a warning to the community on Monday after a scammer begun to impersonate an officer within the department.

The scammer would claim they were a member of the department, telling the unsuspecting victim they had a warrant for missing court, according to a department Facebook post.

The scammer would imitate the department’s phone number and request payment by gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone, the post read.

Police said they would never call anyone to solicit money of any kind, especially if a warrant is involved.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

