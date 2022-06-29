2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured after being ejected from motorcycle during crash in Wayne County, OSHP says

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after getting ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Wayne County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Mechanicsburg Road in Wayne Township at around 4:10 p.m. on June 28, according to a press release.

A 2018 Aprilla motorcycle, driven by 32-year-old Joshua Perrera, from Rittman, was traveling north at Mechanicsburg Road when Perrera failed to “negotiate a curve,” the press release said.

Pererra traveled left of center and drove off the west side of the roadway, the release said.

The motorcycle struck a ditch, overturned and ejected both Perrera and a 23-year-old woman from Dalton, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, the release said.

Neither Perrera nor the woman were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the release said.

Perrera was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported by Metro Life Flight to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officials said drugs and alcohol were not factors and the crash remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

