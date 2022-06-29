14-year-old Euclid girl missing since June 13

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Fatimah Wilson.

Police said she has been missing since June 13.

Wilson was described by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office as 5′1″ tall, 99 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and ripped blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fatimah Wilson (Euclid Police)

