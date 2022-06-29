2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Euclid girl missing since June 13

Fatimah Wilson
Fatimah Wilson(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Fatimah Wilson.

Police said she has been missing since June 13.

Wilson was described by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office as 5′1″ tall, 99 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and ripped blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fatimah Wilson
Fatimah Wilson(Euclid Police)

