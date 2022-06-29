48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a single vehicle fatal car accident.

The accident happened on Crosby Street on Tuesday, June 28.

According to Akron police, the accident happened around 2:52 p.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Curry, 48, of Akron.

At this time, no other details of the crash are known.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.