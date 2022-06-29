2 Strong 4 Bullies
48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a single vehicle fatal car accident.

The accident happened on Crosby Street on Tuesday, June 28.

According to Akron police, the accident happened around 2:52 p.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Curry, 48, of Akron.

At this time, no other details of the crash are known.

