Bear spotted in Bath Township, police say

BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear was spotted in Bath Township Tuesday night, according to Bath Township police.

The bear was last seen in Griffith Park off of Trunko Road, according to a department Facebook post.

A black bear was spotted in Bath Township Tuesday night (Source: Bath Township Police Department)

Police have asked residents not to feed or provoke the bear if it is seen.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

