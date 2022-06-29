2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bear spotted in Bath Township, police say

File: bear image
File: bear image(Source: Pexels (MGN))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear was spotted in Bath Township Tuesday night, according to Bath Township police.

The bear was last seen in Griffith Park off of Trunko Road, according to a department Facebook post.

Police have asked residents not to feed or provoke the bear if it is seen.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

