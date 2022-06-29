2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bedford Heights man caught driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s car sentenced to 3 years in prison

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 28-year-old Bedford Heights man arrested driving murdered Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek’s stolen car pleaded guilty Thursday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo.

Anthony Butler Jr. was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Anthony Butler Jr.
Anthony Butler Jr.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Butler was then sentenced to three years in prison.

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31, 2021 in the parking lot of an apartment building at 4320 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car.

Several hours later, Officer Bartek’s stolen vehicle was spotted by police and after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the vehicle was recovered in Euclid and Butler was taken into custody.

McLoyd has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft, petty theft and having weapons under disability.

She is also charged in connection with several unrelated aggravated robberies.

She remains held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and her trial is scheduled to begin on July 25.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Distracted driver in Ashland County
Distracted driver cited after crashing into Ashland County work zone sign
(Source: WOIO)
Hazmat incident near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
19 News
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s future with NFL to be decided
48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash