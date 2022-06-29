2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s future with NFL to be decided

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are just a few weeks away from kicking off training camp.

Now, a decision on Deshaun Watson’s future is a little bit closer.

The Browns quarterback met with NFL investigators Tuesday for a disciplinary hearing.

This hearing centers on allegations of sexual misconduct involving massage therapists.

For the NFL, this all comes down to whether Watson violated their personal conduct policy.

He could face a lengthy suspension or fines.

The quarterback was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massages.

Last week, we learned confidential settlements have now been reached in 20 of those civil lawsuits.

Monday, the first lawsuit was filed against the Houston Texans, Watson’s former team.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women, told 19 News: “We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct.”

Back in March, Watson spoke out against the allegations for the first time.

“I know these allegations is very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman,” Watson said.

At the time, 19 Investigates pored through the civil lawsuits filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas.

Most of them were listed under “Jane Doe.”

We found in most cases, Watson reached out to these women on social media.

One woman, according to the lawsuit, said she now feels “ashamed and embarrassed” and “he manipulated the massage into sexual coercion.”

Watson faces no criminal charges after two grand juries in Texas chose not to indict him.

He continues to deny the allegations.

The NFL is reportedly seeking an “indefinite suspension” for at least one year.

CBS Sports reports Watson’s team will counter with “0″ games missed.

A decision is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's future with NFL to be decided
