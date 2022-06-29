Collinwood community torn on lakefront community development plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in the 50′s and 60′s Euclid Beach Amusement Park was an attraction people traveled miles to visit.

A lot of Collinwood residents are hopeful redeveloping the waterfront and the rest of the neighborhood could put the area back on the map and help fill some of the gaps, including the one left by Dave’s Supermarket that recently closed.

“Reconfiguring it to figure out how to make us as important an attraction as Edgewater is,” said Collinwood resident Robert Gatewood.

Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought 28-acre Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park in the North Shore Collinwood neighborhood about six months ago.

As a result, the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and the Greater Collinwood Development Corporation came up with funding to do a land use study for the entire Lakeshore Boulevard district of Collinwood.

There are currently about 130 mobile homes on the property. Some people who live there like Anthony Kelly are worried they could be forced out.

“I just need to know what’s going on because I don’t want to get put out if we don’t know where we are going to go,” Kelly said.

19 News asked Matt Zone, Vice President of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy point blank if people would be kicked out.

“We don’t know the answer to that yet,” Zone said.

Cleveland city councilman Mike Polensek said if Western Reserve hadn’t bought the property these people would have already been evicted.

“The previous owners wanted to evict,” Polensek explained. “They wanted to develop the property for high rise apartments and/or commercial which was something I indicated I would oppose, and the community would oppose.”

On Tuesday, Western Reserve held a public meeting to find out what kind of shops, dining and entertainment the Collinwood community would like to see come to the waterfront.

“I don’t want people being displaced just because its prime real estate, but I also understand the realities of lakefront property being as rare as it is,” said Gatewood.

Residents like Gatewood hope they can work the situation out with the mobile home residents while still improving the lakefront in Collinwood.

“We have lakefront space, clean water, public access for events and family use that’s more of what I want and then just reflect on what we used to have and make something new from it,” said Gatewood.

Zone said this will be a long process and recommendations will be released in early December. 19 News is told if relocations do happen, they will have organizations ready to help displaced residents.

