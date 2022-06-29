2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Distracted driver cited after crashing into Ashland County work zone sign

Distracted driver in Ashland County
Distracted driver in Ashland County(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a recent distracted driving incident will serve as another reminder to pay attention on the roads, especially in work zones.

According to a safety reminder from an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, the driver struck a sign on U.S. Route 250 in Ashland County.

The individual behind the wheel was cited for distracted driving as a result of the crash.

According to recent data from the state’s highway patrol, the highest number of distracted driving violations are reported in the Northeast Ohio area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Bedford Heights man caught driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s car sentenced to 3 years in prison
(Source: WOIO)
Hazmat incident near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
19 News
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s future with NFL to be decided
48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash