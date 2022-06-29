Distracted driver cited after crashing into Ashland County work zone sign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a recent distracted driving incident will serve as another reminder to pay attention on the roads, especially in work zones.

According to a safety reminder from an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, the driver struck a sign on U.S. Route 250 in Ashland County.

The individual behind the wheel was cited for distracted driving as a result of the crash.

PSA: Barricades are put up for a reason. Don't drive around - or through - them. This driver was cited for distracted driving. Please pay attention, especially in and around work zones. pic.twitter.com/8VOHD1FFsV — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 28, 2022

According to recent data from the state’s highway patrol, the highest number of distracted driving violations are reported in the Northeast Ohio area.

