Distracted driver cited after crashing into Ashland County work zone sign
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a recent distracted driving incident will serve as another reminder to pay attention on the roads, especially in work zones.
According to a safety reminder from an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, the driver struck a sign on U.S. Route 250 in Ashland County.
The individual behind the wheel was cited for distracted driving as a result of the crash.
According to recent data from the state’s highway patrol, the highest number of distracted driving violations are reported in the Northeast Ohio area.
