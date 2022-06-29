Fire causes $50K damage to Elyria home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three fire departments battled a house fire in Elyria Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street around 10:!5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said they faced a serious working fire in the basement which was quickly spreading to all floors of the home.

Chief Pronesti said crews were able to stop the fire from destroying the home, but the blaze still called $50,000 in damages.

The home was currently undergoing renovations and nobody was living there, said Chief Pronesti.

Besides Elyria firefighters, North Ridgeville and Elyria Township firefighters were also on the scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

