2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.

Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.

Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly in court for sex abuse sentencing
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Bedford Heights man caught driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s car sentenced to 3 years in prison
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat