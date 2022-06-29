2 Strong 4 Bullies
Great Lakes drownings already at 46 deaths

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 2022 has continued a dangerous trend for swimmers on the Great Lakes with 46 drowning deaths already reported. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is warning the public to play it safe especially as the 4th of July looms.

According to the GLSRP, of the 46 possible drowning deaths at the Great Lakes, 19 were in Lake Michigan and 12 in Lake Erie. The GLSRP says that there could be even more as some deaths have not been declared yet.

2022 now has the chance to continue a dangerous trend for Great Lakes drowning deaths. Over the last five years, Great Lakes averaged 102 drowning deaths, showing a continual increase year over year.

The GLSRP says that ways to lower those numbers would include changing “swim at your own risk” signs to “swimming could lead to death”, or similar language.

