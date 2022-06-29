2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gun shop owner: Training is key after Ohio drops concealed carry permit requirement

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been two weeks since Ohio dropped the concealed carry permit requirement.

While this may not seem like a significant amount of time, multiple gun shop owners in Northeast Ohio said that they have not seen what they expected: a surge in gun sales.

This is certainly the case at Firestorm Gear, a gun shop in Medina where owner Dave Stilla never bought into the fear the Ohio would become the wild west once the permit requirement was rescinded.

“People who feel comfortable carrying a firearm are usually going to be conscientious of what they have, the power they have available to them, if a deadly situation occurs or they feel threatened,” Stilla said.

While Stilla is behind the elimination of the permit requirement, he strongly believes gun owners have the responsibility to know how to use their weapon, and that means getting the proper training so you are comfortable handling your firearm.

“Training is always highly recommended. Simply from the fact that in situational awareness training, where you don’t know how your going to react, but given the proper amount of training, having that muscle memory, to know how you’re going to react,” Stilla said.

Ohio’s new law applies only to handguns, you cannot conceal rifles or shotguns.

If you are travelling over state lines, it is best, Stilla believes, to have a concealed carry permit as they are still available in the state.

Then, make sure you’re prepared to handle that weapon.

“Carrying a weapon is a huge responsibility and with that huge responsibility comes the responsibility to know you have to have that training to make sure you are ready, willing and able to understand and contemplate what’s going to happen if that trigger is pulled.” he said.

