Hazmat incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a hazardous material incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple crews were on scene after at least one person was exposed to some sort of white substance.

Officials said the exposure happened inside a Hertz rental car.

Cleveland EMS has transported the victim to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

