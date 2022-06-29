Hazmat incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a hazardous material incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple crews were on scene after at least one person was exposed to some sort of white substance.
Officials said the exposure happened inside a Hertz rental car.
Cleveland EMS has transported the victim to a local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
