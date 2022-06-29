2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heat builds in Cleveland late in the week; storms to kick off the holiday weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak little front is sitting just to our north this morning.

This feature will bring us a bit more cloud cover today, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine.

Today will also be warmer than the last few days.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, which is pretty typical for this time of the year.

The heat will continue to build through Friday.

Expect highs around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

We could actually use a little rain, but it won’t arrive until late Friday.

A cold front will move in during that time, facilitating the development of widely scattered storms from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

The front will continue to drift south through the day Saturday, taking the rain with it.

However, a few lingering storms may occur on Saturday morning.

We’ll need to closely monitor that front because if it drifts back to the north on Saturday, we’ll see a little more rain.

Good news!

The rest of the holiday weekend will be absolutely beautiful.

