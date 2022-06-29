2 Strong 4 Bullies
Is the cheaper gas promotion at Sheetz good for your car or budget?

The gas station chain put a cap on gas for certain kinds of fuel.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, just before the holiday, the gas station chain Sheetz announced that for a limited time leading up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, they would be capping certain fuel prices to help travelers.

The chain has capped Unleaded 85 at $3.99 a gallon and E 85 at $3.49.

Both types of gas contain some level of ethanol and may not be suited for your car.

According to a news release from Sheetz:

“Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.* E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for ‘flexible fuel vehicles’ or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.”

