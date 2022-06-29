Kevin Love shares photos of New York library wedding to model Kate Bock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love shared some of the first photos from his recent wedding to model Kate Bock.

The two wed at the New York Public Library on June 25.

Love shared several pictures on social media showing the newlyweds on their big day.

Former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, his wife Savannah, as well as singer Adele and agent Rich Paul were also in attendance for Love’s wedding.

The 33-year-old is entering his 9th season with the Cavaliers.

