Cattle loose in Lorain County, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post today warning citizens of cattle loose on Gifford Road.

According to the post, Woodrum Farms had 27 head of Angus Cattle run off.

They said that they are attempting to corral the cattle now, but if you are on Quarry Road, Route 20 and Austin Road in Baird to drive with caution.

LCSO said that the cattle are being spooked by cars and may unintentionally run into traffic.

