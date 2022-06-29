2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison. (Source: WFOX/WJAX/CNN)
By WFOX/WJAX staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFOX/WJAX) - A man who was exonerated for a wrongful conviction after serving more than three decades behind bars has been jailed.

Authorities said Edward Taylor, after about a month of being exonerated, shot and injured a man. HIs bond is set at more than $1 million.

“This is the first time I’m tearing up, but I love Edward. And I might not ever see him again,” said Agnes Anderson, his mother. Her tireless work to clear her son’s name is now back to square one.

“It was just a beautiful thing that he was freed after so long, and we were all happy and celebrating. And then this,” Anderson said.

Police said Taylor shot a man last Friday night and then drove off. According to court documents, surveillance video shows a group of men fire back.

“He got out, and I don’t know if he took up with the wrong people that he started hanging around with or whatever,” she said.

The now 57-year-old was charged with sexual assault in 1986, but in 2019, Taylor was granted parole while the state attorney’s office investigated what turned into a case of mistaken identity.

The victim later revealed in court it was Taylor’s brother who committed the crime.

While he was officially freed from the suffering of his past, the trauma stuck around. He stopped seeing his therapist shortly before last Friday night’s shooting, Anderson said.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind, but I know he was in a lot of pain, mental pain. And I told him, ‘You really have got to go back to that therapist,’” she said.

The state said it stands by its decision to exonerate and will review this new arrest.

“My heart hurts for my son and I love him dearly. I want everybody to know I love my son,” Anderson said. “He is a good guy. Something threw him off.”

Copyright 2022 WFOX/WJAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly in court for sex abuse sentencing
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Bedford Heights man caught driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s car sentenced to 3 years in prison
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat