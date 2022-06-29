2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina County attempted armed robbery suspect unidentified, police say

Medina County attempted armed robbery suspect
Medina County attempted armed robbery suspect(Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for help in identifying the unknown suspect of an attempted armed robbery.

They said that today around 3:45 a.m., the unknown man entered the Duke and Duchess on SR-83 at I-71.

He then pulled a knife on the clerk, and attempted to rob the store, according to police.

Officials said the clerk and the suspect had an altercation before the suspect fled on foot towards Burbank.

MCSO said that although the clerk was shaken up, they were not injured.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-725-9116.

