2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Heating up; storm threat Friday afternoon and night

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is located in Michigan this morning. This will give us a little more cloud cover that will mix in with the sunshine today. A warmer day ahead as temperatures rise into the 80 to 85 degree range this afternoon. The heat builds tomorrow. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. It will not be very humid though. A cold front approaches the area Friday. Humidity level increases. Afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. A few storms develop Friday afternoon. It looks like the highest risk of storms will be Friday night. Instability forecast to be pretty high so we will have to monitor for some of these storms to get pretty strong and contain heavy rain.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)
Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)
Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)
Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Warming trend in place over next few days (Northeast Ohio weather)