Northeast Ohio Weather: Heating up; storm threat Friday afternoon and night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is located in Michigan this morning. This will give us a little more cloud cover that will mix in with the sunshine today. A warmer day ahead as temperatures rise into the 80 to 85 degree range this afternoon. The heat builds tomorrow. Sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. It will not be very humid though. A cold front approaches the area Friday. Humidity level increases. Afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. A few storms develop Friday afternoon. It looks like the highest risk of storms will be Friday night. Instability forecast to be pretty high so we will have to monitor for some of these storms to get pretty strong and contain heavy rain.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.