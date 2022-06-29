2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma resident partners with city to kick start Operation Drive Safe

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Dennis Vasco is sick and tired of reckless drivers in his Parma neighborhood.

He says it’s only a matter of time before something bad happens on Wexford Avenue.

That’s why he’s partnering with the city to kick start operation drive safe.

“I want to keep them safe I want to keep all our children safe,” he added.

When you’re driving around you’ll see red signs throughout the neighborhood.

They’re being placed there to remind you to not go over the speed limit.

These warning signs aren’t just for Vasco’s neighborhood.

They are for anyone in Parma who wants to slow down these dangerous drivers.

So how can you get one?

It’s as easy as a phone call or email to your council person.

Ward 4 Rep. Kristin Saban wasn’t going to wait for a bad crash to happen to act.

“We’re actually being proactive before something happens. That’s why we wanted to roll this out for the Summer months,” she said.

Back to Vasco, he loves the city he’s called home for 40 years & wants to keep everyone in Parma, safe.

“We wanna remind them that safety isn’t just part of the year or a quarter of the year it’s all of the year,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Northeast Ohio abortion providers file lawsuit to block 6 week abortion ban
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
FILE
Akron, Beachwood Public Schools will not allow armed teachers following passage of Ohio House Bill 99
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home