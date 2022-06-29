Parma resident partners with city to kick start Operation Drive Safe

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Dennis Vasco is sick and tired of reckless drivers in his Parma neighborhood.

He says it’s only a matter of time before something bad happens on Wexford Avenue.

That’s why he’s partnering with the city to kick start operation drive safe.

“I want to keep them safe I want to keep all our children safe,” he added.

When you’re driving around you’ll see red signs throughout the neighborhood.

They’re being placed there to remind you to not go over the speed limit.

These warning signs aren’t just for Vasco’s neighborhood.

They are for anyone in Parma who wants to slow down these dangerous drivers.

So how can you get one?

It’s as easy as a phone call or email to your council person.

Ward 4 Rep. Kristin Saban wasn’t going to wait for a bad crash to happen to act.

“We’re actually being proactive before something happens. That’s why we wanted to roll this out for the Summer months,” she said.

Back to Vasco, he loves the city he’s called home for 40 years & wants to keep everyone in Parma, safe.

“We wanna remind them that safety isn’t just part of the year or a quarter of the year it’s all of the year,” he said.

