Police investigating after children were left alone outside South Euclid bar

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after video surfaced online, revealing two children were left outside a South Euclid bar last Wednesday.

The kids were inside a cart, attached to the back of a bicycle, which was resting against the front gate of the Tiki Time Bistro Restaurant and Bar.

In the video, a man said the bike was chained.

“If you look at the video there are several things that potentially cause some concern,” said South Euclid police officer Joe Di Lillo. “The child stroller is just a few feet from Mayfield Road which is our busiest street. It’s on a bit of an incline. Had that stroller come loose, broken loose or accidentally been pushed off it could have gone directly into Mayfield Road.”

Di Lillo said investigators spoke with bar staff; a bartender told them a man walked in last Wednesday night and ordered food.

He explained to the staff that he left kids outside, Di Lillo said.

It’s unclear how long they were left alone.

“It is very concerning, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Di Lillo told 19 News.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the children.

“We want to make sure they’re safe,” Di Lillo said.

Anyone who saw something at the bar last Wednesday, or has information about the children is asked to call South Euclid police.

