Police: Michigan man arrested in Sandusky for public masturbation in front of woman, her child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man was arrested and jailed in northern Ohio based on disturbing allegations.

A report from the Sandusky Police Department states that Michael Norwood was charged with two counts of indecent exposure stemming from separate June 27 incidents.

Officers responded to Hayes Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call for a male suspect who was exposing himself in public.

The victim told investigators that she was pushing her stroller near an underpass in the area when she was approached by the suspect, later identified by Sandusky police as the 25-year-old man from Michigan, who had his penis exposed.

The suspect continued to follow the victim and her child as he masturbated, according to Sandusky police.

Later that same morning, police received another call regarding a suspect on Rockwell Street who was masturbating in public in front of a woman.

Police said the suspect’s description matched the one from the earlier incident on Hayes Avenue.

Sandusky police said Norwood was connected to both incident.

Norwood was tracked down by police nearby and booked at the Erie County Jail on the public indecency charges.

