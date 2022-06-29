2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Michigan man arrested in Sandusky for public masturbation in front of woman, her child

Michael Norwood
Michael Norwood(Source: Erie County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man was arrested and jailed in northern Ohio based on disturbing allegations.

A report from the Sandusky Police Department states that Michael Norwood was charged with two counts of indecent exposure stemming from separate June 27 incidents.

Officers responded to Hayes Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call for a male suspect who was exposing himself in public.

The victim told investigators that she was pushing her stroller near an underpass in the area when she was approached by the suspect, later identified by Sandusky police as the 25-year-old man from Michigan, who had his penis exposed.

The suspect continued to follow the victim and her child as he masturbated, according to Sandusky police.

Later that same morning, police received another call regarding a suspect on Rockwell Street who was masturbating in public in front of a woman.

Police said the suspect’s description matched the one from the earlier incident on Hayes Avenue.

Sandusky police said Norwood was connected to both incident.

Norwood was tracked down by police nearby and booked at the Erie County Jail on the public indecency charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s future with NFL to be decided
FILE
Akron Public Schools will not allow armed teachers following passage of Ohio House Bill 99
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s future with NFL to be decided
South Euclid police looking for children left outside bar.
Police investigating after children were left alone outside South Euclid bar