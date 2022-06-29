2 Strong 4 Bullies
South Euclid bans fireworks within the city

(KCRG)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police remind the community ahead of Fourth of July celebrations that the city has banned fireworks.

Fire Prevention Code 1540.06 states “no person shall discharge, ignite, or explode any fireworks within the Municipality.”

“We want you to have a safe holiday weekend, so please... Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” SEPD said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

