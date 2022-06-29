South Euclid bans fireworks within the city

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police remind the community ahead of Fourth of July celebrations that the city has banned fireworks.

Fire Prevention Code 1540.06 states “no person shall discharge, ignite, or explode any fireworks within the Municipality.”

“We want you to have a safe holiday weekend, so please... Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” SEPD said.

