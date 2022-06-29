2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect accused of stealing 9-week-old puppy from Petland faces Parma judge

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier from the Parma Petland store is due in municipal court on Wednesday.

The arraignment for Arthur Gaston is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Police in Parma said the 26-year-old Cleveland man stole the female puppy, which is valued at approximately $4,899, from the West Ridgewood Drive location on June 17.

Puppy stolen from Parma pet store
Puppy stolen from Parma pet store(Source: Parma police)

According to investigators, Gaston entered the location and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

Puppy stolen from Parma pet store
Puppy stolen from Parma pet store(Source: Parma police)

Parma police said that the dog was recovered on June 20 and safely returned to the pet store.

