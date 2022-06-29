Suspect accused of stealing 9-week-old puppy from Petland faces Parma judge
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier from the Parma Petland store is due in municipal court on Wednesday.
The arraignment for Arthur Gaston is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Police in Parma said the 26-year-old Cleveland man stole the female puppy, which is valued at approximately $4,899, from the West Ridgewood Drive location on June 17.
According to investigators, Gaston entered the location and spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before he ran out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.
Parma police said that the dog was recovered on June 20 and safely returned to the pet store.
