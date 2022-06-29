2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trash dump cleaned after Cleveland residents complain to 19 News

By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on West 95th Street in the city’s Cudell neighborhood take pride in their yards, but back in February they said the property values began to come down.

According to the residents, it’s because a home was torn down and no one came to clean up the huge pile of mess left behind.

“When I first walked by here, it started to smell back in the spring time,” one neighbor told 19 News.

Since then, people have made the problem worse by adding their own garbage to the pile.

There were mattresses and shopping carts, even a toilet in the front yard.

Neighbors reached out to 19 News Troubleshooter team after not hearing from Cleveland city officials.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team reached out to Cleveland City Councilwoman Jenny Spencer who released the below statement on June 19, 2022.

The conditions at this property are unacceptable. The Ward 15 Council office has been working closely with the Building & Housing Department to have the debris at this property removed as soon as possible. We are hopeful that the integrity of the neighborhood will be restored immediately following the City’s required proceedings scheduled for next week.

On Wednesday, June 29, the 19 News Troubleshooter Team returned to the neighborhood and found a private company cleaning the lot.

“I heard them at eight this morning, and I said oh hallelujah, you know praise the Lord, " said one neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

