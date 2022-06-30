2 Strong 4 Bullies
11 NE Ohioans charged with bank fraud, stealing from USPS

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 11 Northeast Ohioans were charged today for stealing mail from the USPS, some of which included checks, which were then altered, forged and duplicated for financial gain, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The individuals included:

  • Elijah Payne, 21, of Streetsboro
  • William Saunders, 21, of Cleveland Heights
  • Cameron Proctor, 20, of Willowick
  • Tavion Bolden, 22, of Cleveland
  • Reshawn Creer, 22, of Cleveland Heights
  • Maurice Mowler, 22, of Kent
  • Latrent Redrick, 25, of Cleveland
  • Janiya Smith, 22, of Richmond Heights
  • Lady Walker, 28, of Cleveland
  • Antoine Whitsett, 22, of Euclid
  • Tyrone Williams, 21, of Euclid

Williams, Creer, Whitsett, Proctor, Mowler and Saunders were arrested today, according to officials, and Bolden was previously arrested.

The DOJ said that arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining defendants.

Each defendant has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the DOJ said, and Payne is also charged with additional counts or bank fraud and possession of stolen mail.

Officials also said Proctor is charged with an additional count of theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of participating in a conspiracy that stole checks from the U.S. mail and fraudulently altered and duplicated those checks to be deposited with various banks.

In order to execute this, the indictment continues, members of the conspiracy are accused of unlawfully accessing U.S. mail collection boxes using stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained collection box keys, sometimes directly from postal employees.

In one instance, according to the DOJ, it is alleged that Proctor, who was a postal employee at the time, stole and sold mail in his custody as well as collection box keys, to other members of the conspiracy.

After obtaining and altering these stolen checks, it is alleged that conspirators used Instagram to recruit more conspirators to use their bank accounts to cash the altered, stolen and forged checks.

As a result of this scheme, the DOJ said the defendants caused an approximate loss of over $1.5 million.

The defendants will face the court at a later date, which will determine their sentences.

